Red White and Boom Organizer Leaving After Six Years of Fireworks Shows

SALISBURY, Md. - The man behind the Red White and Boom fireworks shows in Salisbury is stepping down, but the show will go on.

Mike Dunn started the event back in 2012 when the Salisbury Jaycees, the group that originally organized the show, lost funding.

Now with six years of successful shows under his belt, Dunn says he's ready to let a new generation of leadership take over.

Dunn says Salisbury locals, Brian Nelson and Ryan Weitzel, will lead the show as co-chairs starting next year.

This year's Red White and Boom will take place 6:30 p.m. at the Wicomico County Stadium on July 4th.

More information can be found at the Red White and Boom's Facebook page.