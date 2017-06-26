Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Nea - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said.

Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the nature of the substance involved in the incidents, saying she could not share the information or the results of related test results without consent of the inmates.

When asked about how the substances involved in the suspected overdoses were introduced into the prison, Gravell said it could have happened under a number of circumstances and investigators were likely still looking into the incidents.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Body Found in Pocomoke River

    Body Found in Pocomoke River

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:36:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:50:13 GMT

    Worcester County Sheriff's Department have confirmed a dead body was found on Monday morning in the Pocomoke River.  

    More

    The Worcester County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a body was found Monday morning in the Pocomoke River. 

    More

  • Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air

    Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:32:15 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:32:15 GMT
    Smoke billows into the sky on Monday from a fire west of Felton. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Smoke billows into the sky on Monday from a fire west of Felton. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Numerous fire departments on Monday night responded to a building fire in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, according to a dispatch report from the Felton Community Fire Company. A Facebook photo gallery posted by the Camden-Wyoming Volunteer Fire Company, one of the agencies assisting in the fire operation, said the blaze was a building fire. Residents from Sussex...

    More

    KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Numerous fire departments on Monday night responded to a building fire in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, according to a dispatch report from the Felton Community Fire Company. A Facebook photo gallery posted by the Camden-Wyoming Volunteer Fire Company, one of the agencies assisting in the fire operation, said the blaze was a building fire. Residents from Sussex...

    More

  • Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

    Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:41:25 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:41:25 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said. Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said. Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the ...More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rehoboth Beach Police: Woman Punches Another Over Parking Spot

    Rehoboth Beach Police: Woman Punches Another Over Parking Spot

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:43:56 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:43:56 GMT

    Police in Rehoboth Beach, Del. say a Laurel woman was arrested after punching another woman in the face over a parking spot.

    More

    Police in Rehoboth Beach, Del. say a Laurel woman was arrested after punching another woman in the face over a parking spot.

    More

  • Two Arrested for Heroin Possession During Traffic Stop

    Two Arrested for Heroin Possession During Traffic Stop

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:59:56 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:07:55 GMT
    Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin during a traffic stop.Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin during a traffic stop.

    Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

    More

    Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

    More

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

  • Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices