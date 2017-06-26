Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said.

Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the nature of the substance involved in the incidents, saying she could not share the information or the results of related test results without consent of the inmates.

When asked about how the substances involved in the suspected overdoses were introduced into the prison, Gravell said it could have happened under a number of circumstances and investigators were likely still looking into the incidents.