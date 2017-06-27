Police: Counterfeit Money Used Over the Weekend in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Counterfeit money used at businesses along the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk has led police to investigate.

Rehoboth Beach police said officers responded to three complaints from two businesses between Friday and Sunday in which counterfeit money was received in payment.



Riddle said Funland was hit in the Friday at around 7:45 p.m. and Sunday at around 3:15 p.m. and that three fake $20 bills were received in one incident while six such bills were in the other. Riddle says it's not clear when or where the bills were received within Funland.



Police said that at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a Kohr Bros. when it reported receiving a phony $20 police believe was accepted on Friday sometime between 11 a.m. and midnight.



Police said the fake bills lacked the portrait watermark and security thread.

Those wanting more information can go to https://www.uscurrency.gov.

