Dumpster Set on Fire Outside Easton

EASTON, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a dumpster fire that occurred at an ALDI supermarket on Ocean Gateway in Easton.

The fire happened on Monday just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured during the fire, but it did cause an estimated $1,000 worth of damages.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this fire should contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.