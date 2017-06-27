Baltimore Restaurant Owner: 30 Plus Workers Gone, ICE Review - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Baltimore Restaurant Owner: 30 Plus Workers Gone, ICE Review

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- More than 30 employees at a Baltimore waterfront eatery didn't show up to work after an owner says Immigration and Customs Enforcement started reviewing its records.
    
Co-owner Gene Singleton says The BoatHouse Canton received an ICE request on Thursday to review I-9 forms. He says the more than 90 remaining staff had to keep pace with demand, including a 400-person event on Sunday.
    
ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke says the agency doesn't "confirm the existence of any ongoing investigation."
    
Singleton says after a policy review, "We have proper paperwork. We don't know whether they were all legal or partially legal or not legal."
    
CASA de Maryland spokeswoman Maria Fernanda Durand says the restaurant has been the first to contact the immigrant advocacy organization about this kind of incident.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Body Found in Pocomoke River

    Body Found in Pocomoke River

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:36:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:50:13 GMT

    Worcester County Sheriff's Department have confirmed a dead body was found on Monday morning in the Pocomoke River.  

    More

    The Worcester County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a body was found Monday morning in the Pocomoke River. 

    More

  • Visitors React to Upcoming OC Beach Replenishment Project

    Visitors React to Upcoming OC Beach Replenishment Project

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-06-27 15:52:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-06-27 15:55:14 GMT

    With the summer season in full swing, tourists are pouring in by the thousands at Ocean City. The federal and state governments have set up projects to protect the beaches that attract so many to the town.

    More

    With the summer season in full swing, tourists are pouring in by the thousands at Ocean City. The federal and state governments have set up projects to protect the beaches that attract so many to the town.

    More

  • Cambridge Juvenile Arrested for Assault, Robbery

    Cambridge Juvenile Arrested for Assault, Robbery

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-27 15:36:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-27 15:36:07 GMT

    Cambridge police have arrested a boy accused of attacking and robbing a man early Monday afternoon on Poplar and Gay streets. 

    More

    Cambridge police have arrested a boy accused of attacking and robbing a man early Monday afternoon on Poplar and Gay streets. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested for Heroin Possession During Traffic Stop

    Two Arrested for Heroin Possession During Traffic Stop

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:59:56 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:07:55 GMT
    Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin during a traffic stop.Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin during a traffic stop.

    Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

    More

    Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

    More

  • Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

    Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:41:25 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:41:25 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said. Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said. Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the ...More

  • Update: Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air

    Update: Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:32:15 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-06-27 11:52:54 GMT
    Smoke billows into the sky on Monday from a fire west of Felton. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Smoke billows into the sky on Monday from a fire west of Felton. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Firefighters continue to battle a building fire at the former San-Del pickle plant in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air.

    More

    Firefighters on Monday night battled a building fire at the former San-Del pickle plant in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Law Enforcement Warns Against the Use of Dirt Bike's on Salisbury's Streets

    Law Enforcement Warns Against the Use of Dirt Bike's on Salisbury's Streets

    Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.

    With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.

    Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."

    More

    Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.

    With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.

    Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."

    More

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.

    The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.

    The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.

    More

  • Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Del. State Police Searching for Alleged Drug Dealer

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More

    Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices