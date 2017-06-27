Virginia Says Liquor Stores Will be Open on July Fourth

Worcester County Sheriff's Department have confirmed a dead body was found on Monday morning in the Pocomoke River.More
With the summer season in full swing, tourists are pouring in by the thousands at Ocean City. The federal and state governments have set up projects to protect the beaches that attract so many to the town.
Cambridge police have arrested a boy accused of attacking and robbing a man early Monday afternoon on Poplar and Gay streets.
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Firefighters continue to battle a building fire at the former San-Del pickle plant in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air.
Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.
With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.
Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.
The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.
