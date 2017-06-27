Cambridge Juvenile Arrested for Assault, Robbery

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge police have arrested a boy accused of attacking and robbing a man early Monday afternoon on Poplar and Gay streets.

The victim told officers he was attacked by three people - all of whom were believed to be juveniles - who struck him in the back of the head with a hard object. Officers begin searching the area and located a boy who matched the description given by the victim. When officers approached the boy he begin to take off and ran inside a home in the 700 block of High Street.

Officers were able to detain the juvenile and positively identify him as one of the individuals involved in the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, resisting arrest and related charges. He was held in a juvenile facility pending further action by Juvenile Services.