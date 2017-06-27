Visitors React to Upcoming OC Beach Replenishment Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Visitors React to Upcoming OC Beach Replenishment Project

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin addresses crowd in Ocean City (Photo: WBOC) U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin addresses crowd in Ocean City (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- With the summer season in full swing, tourists are pouring in by the thousands at Ocean City. The federal and state governments have set up projects to protect the beaches that attract so many to the town.

Maryland's two U.S. senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen are at the head of the $3 million plan to replenish the beaches and provide dredging to the inlet. They want to make sure that the beach will not only bring in tourists, but also protect the boardwalk and stores.

Visitors like 8-year-old Brooke Simonsen are happy that their beach memories won't be in jeopardy anytime soon.

"It's really fun to play or read a book on the sand. Every year I'm dying to put my feet in the sand," she said.

Other tourists are excited to be able to bring their family to the beach town.

"We were looking for a family vacation, something that had something for everyone. And we wanted to do this beach. This is a lot nicer than I had expected it to be. I haven't been here in a long time," Connecticut native Kathy Murray said.

However, some fisherman on the inlet say they are nervous about the cloudy water dredging can cause.

"Hopefully the people have done their homework and there's been enough studying on it with what they're doing is for a good reason. Hopefully what they're going to do is right," fisherman Scott Taylor said.

"It's close to $1 billion in direct savings of otherwise property that would have been damage. That $300 million is the best investment would could ever make," Cardin said.

Senators also said that because they were able to advance these projects to the 2017 fiscal year, this will ensure that they will be done in a timely fashion.

The projects are slated to start in the fall.

