Update: One Killed, Firefighter Seriously Injured in Cheswold Fire

(Photo: Cheswold Fire Co.) (Photo: Cheswold Fire Co.)

CHESWOLD, Del (WBOC/AP)- A firefighter is in critical but stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation while battling a blaze that killed one person in an apartment building in Cheswold.
    
The fire Sunday displaced about 10 people from their homes.
    
Michael Chionchio of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street. When crews responded, they found heavy flames shooting from a second-floor apartment. Firefighters found one person inside, who died at the scene.
    
The injured firefighter was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover and then transferred to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.
    
The fire's origin and cause are under investigation.
    
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy.
    
Four units in the complex were damaged, with damage estimated at $50,000. The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to approximately 10 displaced tenants.

