Traffic Stop of Teen Turns Violent, Crisfield Police Say

Police provided photos of the drugs seized during the traffic stop along with the damage the teen did to a police car and holding cell. (Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department

CRISFIELD, Md.- Crisfield police say a teen's arrest turned violent after a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Police said officers pulled over a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe on Maryland Avenue near a car wash after police say they observed the driver of the SUV was an unlicensed 16-year-old who they recognized was wanted on three outstanding warrants. As officers approached the SUV to make an arrest, the teen became violent and fought one of the officers until back up came, according to a police account.

Police said it took three officers to place the resisting teen into custody and into the police car for transportation to the station. The arresting officer's radio was torn from his shirt and destroyed in his scuffle with the teen.

Following the arrest, police said they confiscated a street value of more than $5,000 worth of drugs, including 56 baggies of crack cocaine, a bag of heroin, a bag or marijuana, along with an additional $165. According to a report, the teen began kicking the police car window and screaming while in transit to the station.

Upon arrival at the Crisfield Police Station, police placed the teen into a holding cell in an attempt to calm him down, but police said the teen became even more violent, kicking and eventually ripping the sink inside the cell from the wall and destroying the pipes.

Police say juvenile authorities were contacted and the teen was later released to his mother and placed under house arrest. The name of the teen is not being released because of his age.