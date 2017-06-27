Traffic Stop of Teen Turns Violent, Crisfield Police Say - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop of Teen Turns Violent, Crisfield Police Say

Posted: Updated:
Police provided photos of the drugs seized during the traffic stop along with the damage the teen did to a police car and holding cell. (Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department Police provided photos of the drugs seized during the traffic stop along with the damage the teen did to a police car and holding cell. (Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department
(Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department (Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department
(Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department (Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department
(Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department (Photo credit: Crisfield Police Department

CRISFIELD, Md.- Crisfield police say a teen's arrest turned violent after a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Police said officers pulled over a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe on Maryland Avenue near a car wash after police say they observed the driver of the SUV was an unlicensed 16-year-old who they recognized was wanted on three outstanding warrants. As officers approached the SUV to make an arrest, the teen became violent and fought one of the officers until back up came, according to a police account.

Police said it took three officers to place the resisting teen into custody and into the police car for transportation to the station. The arresting officer's radio was torn from his shirt and destroyed in his scuffle with the teen.

Following the arrest, police said they confiscated a street value of more than $5,000 worth of drugs, including 56 baggies of crack cocaine, a bag of heroin, a bag or marijuana, along with an additional $165. According to a report, the teen began kicking the police car window and screaming while in transit to the station.

Upon arrival at the Crisfield Police Station, police placed the teen into a holding cell in an attempt to calm him down, but police said the teen became even more violent, kicking and eventually ripping the sink inside the cell from the wall and destroying the pipes.

Police say juvenile authorities were contacted and the teen was later released to his mother and placed under house arrest. The name of the teen is not being released because of his age.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested for Heroin Possession During Traffic Stop

    Two Arrested for Heroin Possession During Traffic Stop

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:59:56 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:07:55 GMT
    Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin during a traffic stop.Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin during a traffic stop.

    Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

    More

    Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

    More

  • Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

    Two Inmates Treated for Suspected Overdoses at Vaughn Prison Near Smyrna

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:41:25 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:41:25 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said. Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- Two inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were treated for suspected overdoses last week, correctional officials said. Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said two inmates were treated with Narcan and became responsive following medical treatment during separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Gravell declined to give more details about the nature of the suspected overdoses, including the ...More

  • Police: Counterfeit Money Used Over the Weekend in Rehoboth Beach

    Police: Counterfeit Money Used Over the Weekend in Rehoboth Beach

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-06-27 12:06:22 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-06-27 12:43:06 GMT

    Counterfeit money used at establishments along the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk has led police to investigate.

    More

    Counterfeit money used at establishments along the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk has led police to investigate.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Law Enforcement Warns Against the Use of Dirt Bike's on Salisbury's Streets

    Law Enforcement Warns Against the Use of Dirt Bike's on Salisbury's Streets

    Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.

    With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.

    Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."

    More

    Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.

    With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.

    Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."

    More

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.

    The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.

    The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.

    More

  • Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices