Jennifer T. Marin joined the WBOC team in June 2017 as a reporter, and she is thrilled to call the Delmarva Peninsula home.

She graduated magna cum laude from Rutgers University in May of 2017 where she received her bachelor's degree in journalism as well as a minor in human resource management. During her time at Rutgers, she was a part of WRSU-FM Rutgers radio as well as a writer for the second-oldest collegiate newspaper in the United States, The Daily Targum.

During the summer of her junior year, Jennifer interned at NBC Universal's Telemundo 47 where she assisted the News Department. As her summer internship came to an end, she was offered a full-time Assignment Desk Editor position at the station, which she held throughout her senior year.

Apart from reporting, Jennifer enjoys going to the movies, trying new foods, and visiting her family in Colombia where she was born and partially raised. Originally from the North Jersey area, where the closest beach is an hour and a half away, Jennifer is looking forward to enjoying the beaches and nature her new home has to offer.

If you have a story you'd like to share with Jennifer, or just to say hello, you can reach her at jmarin@wboc.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @jmarinnews.