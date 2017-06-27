Harrington Woman Arrested for Theft at Her Workplace

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer.

An investigation revealed that Renee Baker, 32, had been stealing from the business located on Airport Road over the course of 8-and-a-half months. Police said Baker also falsified business records in the course of the theft. Police said became aware of the theft on June 13 just before 3:30 p.m.

On June 16, Baker turned herself into the Milford Police Department. She was arrested on one count of theft and one count of falsifying business records.

Baker was released on $3,000 unsecured bail with a no contact order with the victim.

She was ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.