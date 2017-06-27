Dorchester County Man Charged for Assaulting Three Women

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. - Deputies with the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office have arrested an East New Market man accused of attacking three women.

Police said 62-year-old Robert Lee White Jr. assaulted the women at his home on Academy Street and had choked one of them. The assault occurred on June 20.

He was charged with three counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $5,500.

WBOC reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for additional details but Sheriff James W. Phillips, Jr. was not available for comment.