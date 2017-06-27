Coast Guard Medevacs Teen 303 Miles Off Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Coast Guard medevaced a 14-year-old from a cruise ship 303 miles east of Ocean City on Tuesday morning.

The Mid-Atlantic U.S. Coast Guard said the young man was suffering appendicitis-like symptoms aboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. A helicopter crew and an aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. arrived on scene.

The boy was hoisted from the cruise ship and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va.

Lt. j.g. Dan Dunn, the command duty officer at the 5th District Command Center, said the Norwegian Breakaway appropriately handled the crisis and ensured that the Coast Guard was informed of the life-threatening situation aboard.

"Their willingness to alter their course inland ensured that the aircrew transported this young man to the appropriate medical facility in a timely manner, thus saving his life," Dunn said.