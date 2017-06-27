Two Men Arrested for Crabbing and Crab Pot Theft Violations in S - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Men Arrested for Crabbing and Crab Pot Theft Violations in Sussex County

Michael T. Schenck and Leon Gardner Michael T. Schenck and Leon Gardner

DOVER, Del. - Two New Castle County men were arrested on Saturday following an investigation into multiple crabbing and crab pot theft violations that occurred on Herring Creek in Sussex County.

The arrests were made by DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

Michael T. Schenck, 29, and Leon Gardner, 20, both of Wilmington, were each charged with two counts of felony theft under $1,500 against a victim 62 years of age or older, three counts of theft under $1,500, five counts of criminal mischief under $1,000, one count of third-degree conspiracy, and 54 counts of possession of undersized blue crabs.

Both men were released on $6,554 unsecured bond each after transferring their cases to the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

