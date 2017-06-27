New Boat Ramp Opens in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.-- Today the blue ribbon was officially cut at the new boat ramp on 64th Street in Ocean City. Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by the town's mayor, Richard Meehan, and other city councilmen at the ceremony.



Both residents and visitors to the area will have access to the ramp. Officials said that they look forward to the positive impact and benefits it will have on Ocean City.



"It's a real partnership between the local government and the state government, and it's going to provide great recreational boating opportunities for people in Ocean City. We didn't have enough access to the water here and this boat launch is going to be terrific for families that want to come and bring their boats and enjoy some time out on the coastal bay," Gov. Hogan said.



This ramp has been a top priority to the local and state government since 2014. Mayor Meehan said the Department of Natural Resources was able to cover the entire cost of the dredging that came with building the ramp.



The elected officials were able to head out on the water after the ribbon cutting ceremony to check out some of the benefits the ramp will provide.