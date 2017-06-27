New Boat Ramp Opens in Ocean City

40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.More
Two New Castle County men were arrested on Saturday following an investigation into multiple crabbing and crab pot theft violations that occurred on Herring Creek in Sussex County, Del.More
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
CRISFIELD, Md. -- Police is Crisfield say a juvenile arrest turned violent after a traffic stop Monday afternoon.More
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.
The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.More
Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.
With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.
Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."More
Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.More
