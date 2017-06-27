Wicomico County Landfill Expands

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County landfill will begin cell construction in the coming months to accommodate trash.

The Wicomico County landfill cell currently has about one year left.The height of the landfill cell being used is around 150 feet, almost at its maximum height of 220.

Mark Whitelock, Deputy Director of Public Works, said, "The landfill that's behind us is just about full so we permitted ground for 5 new cells and the new cell that we're getting ready to build in about 3 months will be right here on this location."

They will be breaking ground in a couple of months to begin the five million dollar project.

While it might be costly, Whitelock said its much needed. "If we didn't have permitted landfill space right now Wicomico county would start to look to transfer waste out of the county to a much larger facility somewhere else," Whitelock said.

"We would have to haul it off at that time which would be costly for the county to pay other people to take our trash," said David Candy, Solid Waste Superintendent.

Construction of the new cells is timely but, will tack on another 25 years of life to the landfill.