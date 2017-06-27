Budget Impasse Continues in Delaware as GOP Lawmakers Prepare Te - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Budget Impasse Continues in Delaware as GOP Lawmakers Prepare Temporary Spending Bill

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Republican lawmakers in Delaware on Tuesday said they plan to introduce a temporary spending bill to fund the state government past June 30 in the event budget negotiations with Democratic leaders don't result in a balanced spending plan by that date.

The move comes after lawmakers returned to session with just four days to pass a budget and deal with an overall revenue gap of roughly $400 million. Deals have been struck on issues like hiking the corporate franchise tax for the largest of corporations and getting rid of the estate tax, though Republican lawmakers are opposed to a Democratic proposal to erase the gap by raising personal income tax rates.

House Minority Leader Danny Short (R-Seaford) and Senate Minority Leader Gary Simpson (R-Milford) said in a news release they want to see more done to control or cut government spending.

“We are committed to bringing real, structural reform to our state government and if that takes extra time, we believe that continuing to fund operations is the right thing to do," Short said.

The Republican spending bill, which has not been formally introduced, would maintain the current levels of government spending in July. Lawmakers are required to have a budget in place by the end of June 30 and reaching that point typically takes the General Assembly into early morning hours of July 1.

Democrats do not have enough votes to unilaterally pass a tax bill in the Senate, meaning Republican votes would be needed to advance the legislation.

Senate Majority President Pro Tempore Dave McBride said in a statement that he was disappointed in the Republicans' announcement but was still committed to negotiations. 

"We hope that in the days to come, we’ll be able to reach a compromise on the matters at the heart of our Republican friends' objections—matters ancillary to the budget—so we can meet our collective obligation of putting our state on sound financial footing for years to come," he said. 

Jonathan Starkey, a spokesman for Gov. John Carney (D), said the Republicans' move is the wrong one.

"The Governor proposed a long-term, balanced budget plan in March. It's the General Assembly's responsibility to pass a budget by June 30," he said. "The people of Delaware and the Governor expect them to do that."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Budget Impasse Continues in Delaware as GOP Lawmakers Prepare Temporary Spending Bill

    Budget Impasse Continues in Delaware as GOP Lawmakers Prepare Temporary Spending Bill

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:03:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:03:26 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Republican lawmakers in Delaware on Tuesday said they plan to introduce a temporary spending bill to fund the state government past June 30 in the event budget negotiations with Democratic leaders don't result in a balanced spending plan by that date. The move comes after lawmakers returned to session with just four days to pass a budget and deal with an overall revenue gap of roughly $400 million. Deals have been struck on issues like hiking the corporate franchise ta...More
    DOVER, Del. -- Republican lawmakers in Delaware on Tuesday said they plan to introduce a temporary spending bill to fund the state government past June 30 in the event budget negotiations with Democratic leaders don't result in a balanced spending plan by that date. The move comes after lawmakers returned to session with just four days to pass a budget and deal with an overall revenue gap of roughly $400 million. Deals have been struck on issues like hiking the corporate franchise ta...More

  • Wicomico County Landfill Expands

    Wicomico County Landfill Expands

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:29:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:30:47 GMT

    The Wicomico County landfill will begin cell construction in the coming months to accommodate trash. 

    More

    The Wicomico County landfill will begin cell construction in the coming months to accommodate trash. 

    More

  • Phil the Wayward Seal Released into the Atlantic Ocean

    Phil the Wayward Seal Released into the Atlantic Ocean

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:20:48 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:20:48 GMT

    After months of recovery at the National Aquarium, Phil the "wayward seal" who once called Kent County home is back in the wild.  

    More

    After months of recovery at the National Aquarium, Phil the "wayward seal" who once called Kent County home is back in the wild.  

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.

    The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.

    The 14-year-old girl was from Greenwood, Delaware, and was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition and with no serious injuries, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Her identity has not been released.

    More

  • Law Enforcement Warns Against the Use of Dirt Bike's on Salisbury's Streets

    Law Enforcement Warns Against the Use of Dirt Bike's on Salisbury's Streets

    Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.

    With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.

    Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."

    More

    Law enforcement warns against the dangers of dirt biking on public streets.

    With the warmer weather, police said they have seen an uptick in dirt biking throughout Salisbury.

    Lieutenant Jason King from the Salisbury Police Department said, "A lot of times they aren't paying attention to traffic on the roadway and people who may be walking in neighborhoods and its just not safe to do those kind of things."

    More

  • Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices