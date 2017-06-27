Maryland Comptroller Looking to Help Local Breweries

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Local brewers facing a bill that limits the way they do business may soon get some relief.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says he plans to change that.

"It's a travesty - putting a knife right in the back of the Maryland craft brewing industry and sector," Franchot said at the RnR Brewery in Cambridge.

Franchot also visited other Eastern Shore breweries on Tuesday where he spoke with local business owners about House Bill 1283. The bill forces local brewers to buy back their own products from wholesalers.

It also states that some local breweries will have to close their doors as early as 10 p.m. Brewers say the bill is punishing them for doing business.

Franchot says that the consequences of the bill will cost Maryland and the Eastern Shore's economy billions of dollars per year.