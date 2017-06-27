Maryland Comptroller Looking to Help Local Breweries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Comptroller Looking to Help Local Breweries

Posted: Updated:
Amy Lu Photo Amy Lu Photo

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Local brewers facing a bill that limits the way they do business may soon get some relief.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says he plans to change that.

"It's a travesty - putting a knife right in the back of the Maryland craft brewing industry and sector," Franchot said at the RnR Brewery in Cambridge.

Franchot also visited other Eastern Shore breweries on Tuesday where he spoke with local business owners about House Bill 1283.  The bill forces local brewers to buy back their own products from wholesalers.

It also states that some local breweries will have to close their doors as early as 10 p.m.  Brewers say the bill is punishing them for doing business.

Franchot says that the consequences of the bill will cost Maryland and the Eastern Shore's economy billions of dollars per year.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

  • Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

  • Shark

    Shark

     

    More

     

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices