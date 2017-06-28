Governor Hogan Delivers Keynote Address in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Governor Larry Hogan delivered the keynote address Tuesday at the 2017 Maryland Municipal League summer conference in Ocean City.

The governor highlighted his administration's efforts to develop economic growth in Maryland and his plans to create jobs. Hogan also spoke about how he plans to tackle heroin and the opioid crisis in the state.

Two executive orders were announced at the address; one to create an Office of Rural Broadband and another to streamline and reform waste regulations.

“A little over two and a half and a half years ago, I stood on the steps of our historic state house in Annapolis and promised to put our state on a new path. We said that we were going to grow our private sector, put more people to work, and turn our economy around – and we have been doing exactly what we said we would do,” said Governor Hogan. “Today our state economy is stronger than it has been in more than a decade, and the Maryland Municipal League has been a great partner in that progress.”

Governor Hogan additionally talked about how he would execute each one of his new executive orders with the help of his office and key stakeholders including the Maryland Broadband Cooperative that will provide statewide access to high speed Internet.

“We promised MML that our administration would be accessible and responsive to communities in every single corner of the state. We promised that areas which had been ignored and neglected would no longer be forgotten,” said the governor. “Our entire team stand ready to assist you in your communities.”