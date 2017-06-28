Person Killed in Seaford Trailer Fire

Local brewers facing a bill that limits the way they do business may soon get some relief.More
A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.More
Governor Larry Hogan delivered the keynote address Tuesday at the 2017 Maryland Municipal League summer conference in Ocean City.More
Milford police said Tuesday that a Harrington woman was arrested for theft after she stole money from her employer over a several month period.More
CRISFIELD, Md. -- Police is Crisfield say a juvenile arrest turned violent after a traffic stop Monday afternoon.More
Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.More
Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)
