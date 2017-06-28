Person Killed in Seaford Trailer Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Person Killed in Seaford Trailer Fire

Posted: Updated:

SEAFORD, Md.- A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

Fire marshals said a trailer fire on Watson Lane near the Maryland State line was reported just before 7 p.m.  The Seaford Fire Company arrived when the scene was reportedly be engulfed in flames.  

Seaford Fire Company firefighters said they found an unidentified victim inside after the fire was put out.  An investigation into the fire will be performed by state fire investigators. 

The estimated damage, according to Delaware State Fire Marshals, is $50,000 with no other reported injuries. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

  • Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Update: Arson Blamed for Building Fire in Kent County, Part 2

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Authorities say arson is to blame for a late Monday afternoon fire that broke out at a vacant building in Kent County. 

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. by a passing motorist who observed smoke at the
    former Mike Davidson Recycling facility, located in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, west of Camden. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

  • Shark

    Shark

     

    More

     

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices