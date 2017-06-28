Person Killed in Seaford Trailer Fire

SEAFORD, Md.- A person was found dead inside of a trailer fire in Seaford on Tuesday night, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

Fire marshals said a trailer fire on Watson Lane near the Maryland State line was reported just before 7 p.m. The Seaford Fire Company arrived when the scene was reportedly be engulfed in flames.

Seaford Fire Company firefighters said they found an unidentified victim inside after the fire was put out. An investigation into the fire will be performed by state fire investigators.

The estimated damage, according to Delaware State Fire Marshals, is $50,000 with no other reported injuries.