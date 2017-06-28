Hogan Repeals Waste Policy He Says Usurped Local Authority - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Repeals Waste Policy He Says Usurped Local Authority

Posted: Updated:
The Maryland General Assembly (Photo: WBOC) The Maryland General Assembly (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is repealing a policy on waste management that he says took authority away from local officials and caused problems.

The Republican governor announced the repeal in a speech to local officials Tuesday night.

The policy put in place by his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Martin O'Malley, limited new or expanded landfill capacity to encourage alternatives to storing waste in landfills.

But Hogan says the policy created unnecessary hardships and overflowing landfills. He says he's replacing it with a more balanced approach.

Hogan also told an audience at the Maryland Municipal League conference that he was creating an office of rural broadband to expand high-speed internet. He says he's appointing a director to lead those efforts to develop a plan for statewide high-speed internet.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Devastating Fire Destroyed the Old Wicomico Youth & Civic Center 40 Years Ago Tuesday

    Devastating Fire Destroyed the Old Wicomico Youth & Civic Center 40 Years Ago Tuesday

    40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.

    On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.

    More

    40 years ago Tuesday the old Wicomico Youth and Civic Center was destroyed by one of the county’s most devastating fires.

    On June 27, 1977, a floor buffer sparked a highly flammable sealant being applied and, in an instant, the community’s cherished center shot up in flames, dark smoke billowing that could be seen as far south as Princess Anne and as far north as Laurel, Del.

    More

  • Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Pony Swim Organizers Looking for Help

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

    Organizers of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman's Annual Pony Swim are seeking volunteers to help with the event on Wednesday, July 26th. Tens of thousands of visitors will gather on Chincoteague Island to watch the swim, and the large influx of cars on the island is expected to create traffic and parking issues. Volunteers are needed to drive shuttle buses, give directions, and help keep heavy traffic under control.

    More

  • Phil the Wayward Seal Released into the Atlantic Ocean

    Phil the Wayward Seal Released into the Atlantic Ocean

    After months of recovery at the National Aquarium, Phil the "wayward seal" who once called Kent County home is back in the wild. 

    Hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J. to see Phil be released into the Atlantic Ocean. Aquarium staffers said Phil's release is a huge success, as his treatment presented some challenges.

    More

    After months of recovery at the National Aquarium, Phil the "wayward seal" who once called Kent County home is back in the wild. 

    Hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J. to see Phil be released into the Atlantic Ocean. Aquarium staffers said Phil's release is a huge success, as his treatment presented some challenges.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices