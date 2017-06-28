Police Investigating Uptick in Thefts from Cars near Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Over the last couple of days, the Delaware State Police say they've seen an increase of thefts from cars in one Sussex County town.

Police say the suspects got into about a dozen different cars along on Hearns Pond Road, south of Bridgeville, stealing items ranging from purses to electronic devices. According to police, in most of these cases the cars were parked in the victim’s driveways and were not locked.

These incidents are just south of an area that was reported seeing car break-ins just a week prior.

The Delaware State Police urge people to utilize the following tips:

Lock your car doors and roll up you windows

Do not leave valuables inside your vehicle

Leave outdoor lights on in the driveway or have security lighting installed

Report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1 immediately

If anyone has any information on these incidents or the suspect, they are asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP