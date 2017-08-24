Hollywood Films a New Movie on Tangier Island

TANGIER ISLAND, Va--Earlier this summer, the Mayor of Tangier Island visited New York city to discuss the future of Tangier Island. On August 24, Hollywood visited Tangier Island to talk business.

A crew from a production company spent their day on Tangier Island filming a trailer for a new movie. The producer of the film, Andrea Simms, says once production is completed, the movie will hit theaters nationwide.

"We're excited about not only bringing additional attention through this film, but letting the rest of the world know about the needs of Tangier Island," says Simms.

More attention to Tangier Island is exactly what Mayor "Ooker" Eskridge hopes to gain from this movie.

"We're hoping that the movie will help with funding that we need to get protection for the island. Whatever help the movie can bring in to protect the island, that's good," says Mayor Eskridge.

The director of the film, Rosemary Reed, says the environmental issue of Tangier Island is a big component to the movie and she hopes to involve the community as much as possible.

"We are doing a casting call on Delmarva because we want local people, that's good for the community. We want to involve the community and hopefully benefit the community too," says Reed.

The directors have not revealed who will star in the movie, but they hope to finish pre-production and start filming in the next couple of months.