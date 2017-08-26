Dover Air Show Brings Community and Base Together

DOVER, De.- A busy day in the skies as the Thunder over Dover Air Show kicked off Saturday mornning. The Air Force Base is celebrating its 75th anniversary by inviting the community out for a spectacle in the sky.

After eight years, the event is back in Delaware. For many, it's a welcomed family tradition.

"I used to come out here, my dad worked out here when I was a kid so I used to watch the Thunderbirds then and then I brought my kids and now I'm bringing my grandkid," Bill Hahn said.

People of all ages from all over the area set up their seats, grabbed snacks, and watched as parachute jumpers soared in the air and planes flipped and turned.

Static displays were also set up so people were able to get a behind the scenes glimpse.

"As a veteran being able to see what our guys do everyday in and out. Men, women, the whole thing that makes our military work and to be out here and support them and to say we got your backs," Don Purdum said.

Events like this show airmen currently stationed at the base the amount of support they have.



"A lot of people come out and appreciate what we do and see what we do on a different level. And ask questions and we tell them what we do everyday. It makes the long days easier, you want to know that people still care," Andrew Walters said.

Over 1,000 volunteers on the base and in the community worked together to made the air show a success.



"It gives us a chance to tell our story and to listen to their story and to say thank you for supporting us. Not only the airforce and the base but the military in general." Dover Air Base Open House Director, Ryan Orfe, said.





