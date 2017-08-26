Dover Air Show Brings Community and Base Together - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Air Show Brings Community and Base Together

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, De.- A busy day in the skies as the Thunder over Dover Air Show kicked off Saturday mornning. The Air Force Base is celebrating its 75th anniversary by inviting the community out for a spectacle in the sky.

After eight years, the event is back in Delaware. For many, it's a welcomed family tradition.

"I used to come out here, my dad worked out here when I was a kid so I used to watch the Thunderbirds then and then I brought my kids and now I'm bringing my grandkid," Bill Hahn said.

People of all ages from all over the area set up their seats, grabbed snacks, and watched as parachute jumpers soared in the air and planes flipped and turned.

Static displays were also set up so people were able to get a behind the scenes glimpse.

"As a veteran being able to see what our guys do everyday in and out. Men, women, the whole thing that makes our military work and to be out here and support them and to say we got your backs," Don Purdum said. 

Events like this show airmen currently stationed at the base the amount of support they have.


"A lot of people come out and appreciate what we do and see what we do on a different level. And ask questions and we tell them what we do everyday. It makes the long days easier, you want to know that people still care," Andrew Walters said.

Over 1,000 volunteers on the base and in the community worked together to made the air show a success. 


"It gives us a chance to tell our story and to listen to their story and to say thank you for supporting us. Not only the airforce and the base but the military in general." Dover Air Base Open House Director, Ryan Orfe, said.


  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Police: Teens Selling Stolen Items on "Let Go"

    Salisbury Police: Teens Selling Stolen Items on "Let Go"

    08/27/2017 06:27:00 -04:002017-08-27 10:27:00 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-08-27 10:44:07 GMT
    Zamere Purnell, Salisbury, MD. (Photo: Salisbury Police)Zamere Purnell, Salisbury, MD. (Photo: Salisbury Police)
    Salisbury Police have arrested two teenagers they say were involved in a series of burglaries in the Doverdale community in July and August.More
    Salisbury Police have arrested two teenagers they say were involved in a series of burglaries in the Doverdale community in July and August.More

  • Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

    Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:48:11 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:48:11 GMT
    Milford Police have responded to three Heroin overdose incidents since Thursday.More
    Milford Police have responded to three Heroin overdose incidents since Thursday.More

  • Fire Injures 2 in Georgetown

    Fire Injures 2 in Georgetown

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:44:07 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:44:07 GMT
    Two people were critically injured during a fire in Georgetown, Delaware early Saturday morning. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was accidental.More
    Two people were critically injured during a fire in Georgetown, Delaware early Saturday morning. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was accidental.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover Air Show Brings Community and Base Together

    Dover Air Show Brings Community and Base Together

    It was a busy day over the Dover skies this afternoon, as the Thunder Over Dover air show kicked off in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Dover Air Force Base. WBOC's Kylie Winkler was out earlier today as thousands came to see the spectacle in the sky.

    More

    It was a busy day over the Dover skies this afternoon, as the Thunder Over Dover air show kicked off in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Dover Air Force Base. WBOC's Kylie Winkler was out earlier today as thousands came to see the spectacle in the sky.

    More

  • Movie Being Filmed on Tangier Island

    Movie Being Filmed on Tangier Island

    The Mayor of Tangier Island visited New York City to talk about the future of Tangier Island. Now, Hollywood movie directors are visiting the tiny island to film a movie trailer. The fund is to bring awareness and funding to help protect the island, which is in danger of erosion.

    More

    The Mayor of Tangier Island visited New York City to talk about the future of Tangier Island. Now, Hollywood movie directors are visiting the tiny island to film a movie trailer. The fund is to bring awareness and funding to help protect the island, which is in danger of erosion.

    More

  • Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

    Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

    Milford police issued an alert today after responding to three heroin overdoses this week. They warn the public that this batch of heroin is more potent and deadly. No deaths have been reported so far.

    More

    Milford police issued an alert today after responding to three heroin overdoses this week. They warn the public that this batch of heroin is more potent and deadly. No deaths have been reported so far.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices