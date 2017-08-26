Fire Injures 2 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del--Two people were critically injured during a fire in Georgetown, Delaware early Saturday morning. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was accidental.

The Georgetown Fire Company responded to the unit block of Douglas Street just before 4:00 a.m. for a fire reported in a travel trailer. The fire originated on the stove top and erupted when cooking materials ignited on top of the stove.

A 66-year-old female and 49-year-old male sustained 2nd degree burns to 25 percent of their bodies. Both victims were transported the Crozer Burn Center in Upland, Pennsylvania for treatments.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $20,000. A passenger vehicle parked adjacent to the trailer was also burned. There were no smoke alarms present.