Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police have been responding to numerous Heroin overdose incidents since Thursday. They have responded to a total of three incidents within the past three days.

The department has issued an alert warning the public of a "potentially lethal" batch of Heroin that may be getting distributed through out the area. responded to three Heroin overdose incidents since , including two during the overnight hours.

Police say the individuals involved in the three most recent cases were able to be revived to seek further medical treatment. Police say they are investigating markings on bags that were seized at one of the recent incidents.

The Milford Police say that they urge people to "use caution if you or someone you know comes in contact with Heroin"