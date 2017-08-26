Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

It was a busy day over the Dover skies this afternoon, as the Thunder Over Dover air show kicked off in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Dover Air Force Base. WBOC's Kylie Winkler was out earlier today as thousands came to see the spectacle in the sky.More
The Mayor of Tangier Island visited New York City to talk about the future of Tangier Island. Now, Hollywood movie directors are visiting the tiny island to film a movie trailer. The fund is to bring awareness and funding to help protect the island, which is in danger of erosion.
Milford police issued an alert today after responding to three heroin overdoses this week. They warn the public that this batch of heroin is more potent and deadly. No deaths have been reported so far.
