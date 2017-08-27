Salisbury Police: Teens Selling Stolen Items on "Let Go"

SALISBURY, Md - Salisbury Police have arrested two teenagers they say were involved in a series of burglaries in the Doverdale community in July and August. During the investigation, detectives determined the suspects were selling the stolen property on the smart phone application, "Let Go."

During the months of July and August 2017, the Salisbury Police Department investigated over 20 incidents of Burglary and Theft in the Doverdale community. Many of the incidents involved lawnmowers, power tools and electronics being stolen from neighborhood garages and sheds.

On August 9, 2017 officers arrested a 14 year old juvenile who was involved in the incidents. While investigating a theft complaint, officers located a large amount of stolen property at a home on the 500 block of Truitt St. Police said they determined that the juvenile was selling the items on the “Let Go” application. The juvenile suspect was charged and released to the custody of relatives per the Department of Juvenile Services.

On August 24, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on the 500 block of Liberty St. Detectives recovered several recently stolen items to include a lawnmower and two power washers. Investigators arrested 18-year-old Zamere Purnell of Salisbury. Punrell is charged with burglary and related charges. Police said Purnell was also selling items on the “Let Go” application and was working in conjunction with the previously arrested juvenile. The Salisbury Police Department is continuing to investigate these incidents and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (410)548-3165.

Salisbury Police are also asking anyone who may have recently purchased items from Purnell or other individuals in the Doverdale area using the “Let Go” application to contact detectives in order to determine whether they are in possession of stolen property. Investigators would like to return as much property as possible to the victims in these incidents.

Detectives are also warning users of the “Let Go” application to be wary of scams and robberies targeting unsuspecting victims. In addition to potentially receiving stolen property, there have been a number of incidents across the country where buyers were robbed after showing up to purchase items listed on the site. Users should be suspicious of items priced significantly below their actual value, and be careful in choosing a safe meeting place to conduct transactions. The Salisbury Police Department serves as an E-commerce safety zone where buyers and sellers can meet to safely conduct business.