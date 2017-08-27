Police Chase Suspect in Delaware and Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Leads Delaware Police on Car Chase to Maryland

Posted:

GREENWOOD, Del - Delaware police arrested a Bridgeville man after he led troopers on a car chase Saturday night.

Delaware State Police pursued 27-year-old Jordan Wright 20 minutes on Sussex Highway.  The pursuit ended after wright entered Maryland on Turner Road.

Then troopers were advised that Maryland police located wright's abandoned car in Federalsburg.  After Delaware police responded to the car, they saw Wright walking eastbound on Federalsburg Road.

Police took Wright into custody without incident.Wright was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and other traffic offenses. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $26,625.00 secured bail

 

