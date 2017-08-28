Feds to Give $2.6 Million to Help Bolster Virginia's Coast - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Feds to Give $2.6 Million to Help Bolster Virginia's Coast

Posted: Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP)- The federal government is giving Virginia nearly $2.7 million to help manage its coastline.

The Daily Press in Newport News reports that the money will help reduce flooding and pollution while improving fisheries and wildlife habitats.

The funding is being award by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And it will be matched by state and local governments.

The money is being distributed through the state's Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program, a network of state and local agencies.

Over the years, NOAA has given Virginia more than $54 million to the program. State and local governments have provided more than $49 million.

An example of the work being done is the installation of so-called "living shorelines." They often involve plants, vegetated habitats and other organic materials to prevent erosion.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

    Milford Police Issue Heroin Overdose Incident Alert

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:48:11 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:48:11 GMT
    Milford Police have responded to three Heroin overdose incidents since Thursday.More
    Milford Police have responded to three Heroin overdose incidents since Thursday.More

  • Man Arrested After Throwing His Feces at People on the Ocean City Boardwalk

    Man Arrested After Throwing His Feces at People on the Ocean City Boardwalk

    08/25/2017 22:31:00 -04:002017-08-26 02:31:00 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:35:09 GMT
    Ocean City Police patrolling the boardwalk (WBOC)Ocean City Police patrolling the boardwalk (WBOC)
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A man was arrested after he exposed himself on the boardwalk, peed on a car and threw his own feces at others, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Police said 23-year-old Kyle Smith, of Pennsylvania, was on the 5th StreetMore
    A man was arrested after he exposed himself on the boardwalk, peed on a car and threw his own feces at others, according to the Ocean City Police Department.More

  • Fire Injures 2 in Georgetown

    Fire Injures 2 in Georgetown

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:44:07 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:44:07 GMT
    Two people were critically injured during a fire in Georgetown, Delaware early Saturday morning. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was accidental.More
    Two people were critically injured during a fire in Georgetown, Delaware early Saturday morning. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was accidental.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices