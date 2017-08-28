Fire Damages Dorchester County Mobile Home

TAYLORS ISLAND, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a weekend fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a mobile home in south Dorchester County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday at the 8-foot by 55-foot structure located at 602 Hoopers Neck Road in Taylors Island.

A passerby discovered the fire, which took 20 firefighters from the Taylors Island VFC approximately 20 minutes to get under control.

There were no reported injuries and no smoke alarm was present, investigators said.

The fire caused an estimated $7,000 to the home and its contents.

Investigators determined the fire started in an interior middle bedroom but the cause remains unknown. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office at 410-713-3780.