Fire Damages Dorchester County Mobile Home

Milford police issued an alert today after responding to three heroin overdoses this week. They warn the public that this batch of heroin is more potent and deadly. No deaths have been reported so far.More
It was a busy day over the Dover skies this afternoon, as the Thunder Over Dover air show kicked off in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Dover Air Force Base. WBOC's Kylie Winkler was out earlier today as thousands came to see the spectacle in the sky.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville man after he led troopers on a car chase Saturday night in Greenwood.More
