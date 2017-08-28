How You Can Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

(CBS)- Hurricane Harvey has caused widespread damage across southeastern Texas and the floodwaters are expected to continue to rise for several more days. Officials say they expect 300,000 people to end up in emergency shelters and 450,000 people to register as disaster victims with the federal government.

Here are several ways in which you can aid those affected by Harvey:

FEMA Administrator Brock Long encouraged Americans who want to help storm victims to connect with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) online, which is coordinating donations and volunteers.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which accepts tax deductible donations for flood relief victims. The organization will accept checks, money orders, bank wire transfers, stock, corporate bonds and other marketable securities. For donation instructions, click here.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt set up an online fundraiser called the Houston Flood Relief Fund on the YouCaring crowdfunding site. Watt has personally donated $100,000 to those who've been affected by the storm.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations by phone and online. Donors may text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Salvation Army is also providing physical and emotional support to Harvey survivors and relief workers. Donors may make contributions to the "Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts" online, by mail or by phone.

Catholic Charities USA, the domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, is accepting donations online and by phone. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to make a donation.

According to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, hospitals in Texas are facing blood shortages. The organization is seeking blood donations in order to stock up trauma centers that are seeing an influx of patients in the aftermath of the storm.