Wilmington Man Arrested for Third DUI Offense - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Police Arrest Wilmington Man for 3rd DUI Offense

Posted: 08/28/2017 12:46:00 -04:00 Updated:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old Wilmington man for his third DUI offense.

According to police, at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, an officer was sitting at a stop sign on Wilmington Avenue when James E. Leone illegally passed the right side of the police car.

The officer then followed Leone after he drove over the curb and sidewalk at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street.  

Police said Leone showed signs of intoxication after being stopped on Rehoboth Avenue.

A positive DUI test was showed Leone was driving while under the influence, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Beebe Healthcare for further analysis.        

Leone was arrested and charged with one count of felony third offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of passing on the right, and one count of driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk. 

Leone was released on $5,250 unsecured bail to a sober co-signer.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore

  • Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    08/28/2017 20:38:00 -04:002017-08-29 00:38:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:38:17 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore

  • Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    08/28/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-08-28 22:58:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:58:55 GMT
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices