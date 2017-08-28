Rehoboth Beach Police Arrest Wilmington Man for 3rd DUI Offense

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old Wilmington man for his third DUI offense.

According to police, at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, an officer was sitting at a stop sign on Wilmington Avenue when James E. Leone illegally passed the right side of the police car.

The officer then followed Leone after he drove over the curb and sidewalk at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street.

Police said Leone showed signs of intoxication after being stopped on Rehoboth Avenue.

A positive DUI test was showed Leone was driving while under the influence, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Beebe Healthcare for further analysis.

Leone was arrested and charged with one count of felony third offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of passing on the right, and one count of driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.

Leone was released on $5,250 unsecured bail to a sober co-signer.