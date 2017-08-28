Chao and Hogan Sign Purple Line Agreement - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Chao and Hogan Sign Purple Line Agreement

Posted: Updated:

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP)- U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have signed an agreement to build a 16-mile light rail project in the traffic-congested Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital.

They held groundbreaking ceremony on Monday in Hyattsville.

Chao commended the fact that the project is a public-private partnership. She says the department is focused on making it easier for states to use a relatively new way of funding expensive infrastructure projects.

The agreement will free up $325 million in federal funds already appropriated and a total of $900 million.

The Purple Line will run through Montgomery and Prince George's counties. It will provide rail transportation between the state's two largest counties with a combined population of more than 1.8 million people.

The total construction cost is about $2 billion.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore

  • Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    08/28/2017 20:38:00 -04:002017-08-29 00:38:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:38:17 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore

  • Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    08/28/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-08-28 22:58:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:58:55 GMT
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices