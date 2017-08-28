Delaware AG Says he Won't Seek Re-election - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware AG Says he Won't Seek Re-election

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn says he will not run for re-election next year.

In a Facebook post Monday, Denn said that after 14 years in statewide office, he and his family deserve a change from the political grind and the time it requires of a candidate and office holder. He also said he would like to be able to spend more time on work that is going to fundamentally change the lives of children growing up in the state.

"I don’t know what I’ll be doing in January 2019, but my hope is to be doing something in the private sector where I’ll be able to devote part of my time to ensuring that every single kid in our state has a real opportunity to fulfill his or her potential," Denn said. 

Denn, a popular Democrat long seen by many political observers as a potential gubernatorial candidate, served as chief counsel to Gov. Ruth Ann Minner before being elected insurance commissioner in 2004. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2008 and was elected attorney general in 2014 after incumbent Beau Biden opted not to seek a third term.

 

