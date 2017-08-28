Dover Man Arrested for Weapon & Robbery Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Arrested on Weapon & Robbery Charges

Posted: 08/28/2017 15:39:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say officers arrested a 32-year-old man after a traffic stop and subsequent foot chase revealed he was wanted for a previous robbery.

Police said that on Friday morning an officer on patrol near Old Court Street was conducting a traffic stop when Marshall Rivers left the vehicle on foot and threw a 9mm handgun while being chased. Officers took Rivers into custody and retrieved the handgun as well.  

Rivers was also wanted on robbery charges stemming from an Aug. 16 robbery in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store, according to police.   

Rivers was charged with the following offenses:

- Possession of a firearm during commission of felony
- Two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition by person prohibited
- Receiving stolen firearm
- Tamper with physical evidence
- Resisting arrest
- Driving while suspended

Rivers was charged with the following offenses relating to the Aug. 16 robbery:

- First-degree robbery
- Possession of a firearm during commission of felony
- Possession of a firearm by person prohibited
- Aggravated menacing
- Second-degree conspiracy

Rivers was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $91,600 cash bond on both sets of charges.

