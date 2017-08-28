Robbery of a Boy in Dover Under Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Robbery of Boy in Dover Under Investigation

Posted: 08/28/2017 15:34:00 -04:00 Updated:
DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the Saturday evening robbery of a boy in the Rodney Village Shopping Plaza.

Police said the boy was assaulted by four male suspects around South Governors Avenue.  The suspects stole the victim's phone, belt and necklace before running toward a nearby development.

The victim refused on-scene medical attention for his minor injuries, according to police.  

Police said three of the suspects were described as black teenage males between 14 and 18 years of age and approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height.  The fourth suspect was described as a black male about 11-13 years of age and between 5-foot-0 and 5-foot-3. 

It is unknown if the suspects were armed at the time of the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Weinstein at 302-698-8443. 

