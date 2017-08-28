Wicomico County Awarded Funding for Local Initiatives - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico County Awarded Funding for Local Initiatives

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Governor’s Office for Children has awarded funding for local programs designed to support those in need of help with the various challenges they face.

The funding is geared toward providing opportunities for underprivileged persons, particularly youth needing vocational/job training as well as families dealing with parental incarceration and homelessness. 

The total Wicomico funding is $764,487 for an entire series of programs listed below.

Junior Achievement Fellows (JA), awarded $138,800, has a focus on career and life skills training for youth ages 18-24.

Navigation, awarded $115,000, is geared towards coordinating existing resources for families in poverty and/or homeless.

Safe Haven, awarded $71,500, concentrates on families with inmate member.

Summer Youth Employment, awarded $55,900, is designed to help recipients gain summer employment while also providing career coaching for 10 weeks.

Board Supplies was awarded $176, 265.

Family Education/Parenting and Teens, awarded $103,522, is a program dealing with parent education courses for parents transitioning out of detention centers.

Out of School Time, awarded $40,000, is a center-based afterschool program, which includes transportation, dinners and mentoring opportunities.

Re-Entry Mediation, awarded $63,500, is a program inside the jail for incarcerated parent and parent at home to complete co-parenting planning prior to transitioning from jail back to the home.

Wicomico County officials say the programs are open to any families in need. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore

  • Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    08/28/2017 20:38:00 -04:002017-08-29 00:38:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:38:17 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore

  • Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    08/28/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-08-28 22:58:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:58:55 GMT
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices