Wicomico County Awarded Funding for Local Initiatives

SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Governor’s Office for Children has awarded funding for local programs designed to support those in need of help with the various challenges they face.

The funding is geared toward providing opportunities for underprivileged persons, particularly youth needing vocational/job training as well as families dealing with parental incarceration and homelessness.

The total Wicomico funding is $764,487 for an entire series of programs listed below.

Junior Achievement Fellows (JA), awarded $138,800, has a focus on career and life skills training for youth ages 18-24.

Navigation, awarded $115,000, is geared towards coordinating existing resources for families in poverty and/or homeless.

Safe Haven, awarded $71,500, concentrates on families with inmate member.

Summer Youth Employment, awarded $55,900, is designed to help recipients gain summer employment while also providing career coaching for 10 weeks.

Board Supplies was awarded $176, 265.

Family Education/Parenting and Teens, awarded $103,522, is a program dealing with parent education courses for parents transitioning out of detention centers.

Out of School Time, awarded $40,000, is a center-based afterschool program, which includes transportation, dinners and mentoring opportunities.

Re-Entry Mediation, awarded $63,500, is a program inside the jail for incarcerated parent and parent at home to complete co-parenting planning prior to transitioning from jail back to the home.

Wicomico County officials say the programs are open to any families in need.