Groundbreaking Ceremony to be Held for Wicomico Yacht Club Building

EDEN, Md. – After a fire badly damaged the main building of the Wicomico Yacht Club last December, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday evening for a brand new facility being built on the property.

Gillis Gilkerson, Wicomico Yacht Club Board of Governors and members, as well as Fisher Architecture are going to be on hand for the celebration.

The new structure will be elevated at least six feet to fit new code requirements but Keith Fisher, the architect who designed the new facility, said the new design allows for a fresh start in terms of aesthetics and usability, but also in terms of safety.

“Anything new,” Fisher said, “regardless of what you do, is going to meet certain regulations as far as energy code and there will be more things in place from the fire ratings perspective.”

Last December, a propane tank malfunction started a fire in the kitchen of the main building. When all was said and done, the club sustained roughly $500,000 worth of damages.

According to Fisher, the new facility is estimated to cost about $800,000 and should be complete by the summer or fall of 2018.

