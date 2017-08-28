Deadly Delaware Intersection Implements 4-Way Stop

One of the 4 New Stop Signs For The 4-Way Stop (WBOC Photo)

DELMAR, De.- Today, The Delaware Department of Transportation implemented a four-way stop at the intersection of Route 30/Whitesville Road and Pepperbox Road in Delmar, Delaware. These changes were made to improve the safety of the road system and to reduce the likelihood of future crashes at this intersection.

Just this year, the intersection saw five car crashes, two of which were deadly.

Gene Maggio has had his body shop on Pepperbox Road for 34 years and says unfortunately, the accidents have become very common.

"When you're working in the shop and you hear a big crash or a boom, first think you know, you better look down to the corner because there's an accident," he said.

There have even been times when his front yard has been used as a landing pad.

"They land the helicopter in my front yard and people are injured real bad, you know, people die there, I've seen people die there," he said.

But the neighborhood is hopeful.

Early this morning, members of DELDOT were busy making improvements to the intersection.

They added two new stop signs on Whitesville Road.

Previously, the intersection only had stop signs on Pepperbox Road.

Now, it's an all-way stop.

The four stop signs also increased also increased in size from 36 to 48 inches.

Red flashing lights were also placed on the stop signs to help alert drivers, especially at night.

Drivers like Angelo Vilone say the current situation is so bad, they'll take any improvement they can get.

"I'm glad they finally done something, and I hope to god it helps cause there was a point I would never go that way, I'd go around the other way," he said.

Still other say, more could be done.

"If they put rumble strips on all four roads to slow them down or drop the speed limit from 50 to 35 or 40 before you get to the stop sign," said Gene Maggio.

The most recent accident was on August 4th, 2017, when a Ford Expedition failed to stop at the stop sign on Pepperbox Road and was struck by a Ford F-150.

The F-150's passenger, Pedro Alvarez-Gonzales, lost his life that day, but people in Delmar hope today's changes will prevent these tragedies from happening again.

According to DELDOT there will be plenty of message boards as well as extra police enforcement to help the public adjust to the new four-way stop.