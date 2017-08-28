Rental Golf Cart Set Backs in Crisfield - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rental Golf Cart Set Backs in Crisfield

Posted:

CRISFIELD, Md.- Somers Cove Marina has been trying to rent out golf carts to visitors and people in Crisfield for over a year. They have the backing from the city, however it's insurance that's giving them a problem.

The reason why no company will insure them is because golf carts are not allowed on state roads. The main road in the town, Route 413, is operated by the state.

"We couldn't take a chance on a boater getting into an accident on the highway and not being insured," Somers Cove Marina Executive Director, Tom Schisler, said.

The city council has already passed a law that allows golf carts to be driving on side roads throughout Crisfield.

Some people who live in the city think the golf carts would be beneficial.

"Having golf carts out on the marina would be great because it would be so convenient for anybody who pulls up on the boat and doesn't have a vehicle. It'd also probably be good for locals," Krista Laird said.

The city of Crisfield says they plan on taking the request to Annapolis in January, in hopes of securing legislation to allow golf carts on the state road.

"A lot of people don't understand in Annapolis is that our state road is not like a lot of state roads with traffic coming from all directions and busy times and that sort of thing. So it's not the congestion it's not the confusion that you might have in bigger cities," Pollitt said.

Although some people are concerned about the golf carts buzzing around, city leaders say they're ready to enforce the rules of the road.

"I think we've got a very good policy, a very strong policy and our police department is prepared to enforce it," Pollitt said.

 

