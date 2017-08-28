Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

Posted: 08/28/2017 18:58:00 -04:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.

The first signs of potential tropical storm Irma have already arrived on the peninsula.

On Monday, the day started off nice and sunny but quickly turned gusty and gray.

Heavier rain and winds are expected through Tuesday.

Ocean City beachgoers say the strong winds already ruined some of their plans. 

"The wind was blowing so hard. There was sand going all over us and burning our faces and legs and everything else," said Carole Roberts. "It's really screwed our plans."

Campers at Assateague State Park also had their plans ruined. On Monday afternoon, park troopers asked campers with tents and pop-ups to pack up, brace for Irma, and go home.

"They have to take precautions and tell them to get out, so we're going do that," said Gregory Teutonico. "We're going to follow the instructions like we always do."

Along with tents, a park official says there were also swimming restrictions issued on Monday. By tomorrow, the park official says the ocean will likely be completely off limits to beachgoers.

Back in Ocean City, an Ocean City Beach Patrol official says they've already begun taking down lifeguard chairs and stands to make sure they don't become flying debris.

The patrol is warning beachgoers to stay alert and to swim only when a lifeguard is present.

Tropical storm Irma is expected to hit most of the southeast. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph.

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Plaintiffs' Attorneys in Vaughn Lawsuit Say Lawsuit Shouldn't be Tossed

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:07:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Attorneys representing the family of Correctional Officer Steven Floyd and a number of correctional staffers on Monday filed a 71-page response to an attempt to have their federal lawsuit over the deadly inmate uprising at thMore

  • Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

    08/28/2017 20:38:00 -04:002017-08-29 00:38:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:38:17 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind. Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward wiMore

  • Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

    08/28/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-08-28 22:58:00 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:58:55 GMT
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
    While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices