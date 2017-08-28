Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

OCEAN CITY, Md. - While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.

The first signs of potential tropical storm Irma have already arrived on the peninsula.

On Monday, the day started off nice and sunny but quickly turned gusty and gray.

Heavier rain and winds are expected through Tuesday.

Ocean City beachgoers say the strong winds already ruined some of their plans.

"The wind was blowing so hard. There was sand going all over us and burning our faces and legs and everything else," said Carole Roberts. "It's really screwed our plans."

Campers at Assateague State Park also had their plans ruined. On Monday afternoon, park troopers asked campers with tents and pop-ups to pack up, brace for Irma, and go home.

"They have to take precautions and tell them to get out, so we're going do that," said Gregory Teutonico. "We're going to follow the instructions like we always do."

Along with tents, a park official says there were also swimming restrictions issued on Monday. By tomorrow, the park official says the ocean will likely be completely off limits to beachgoers.

Back in Ocean City, an Ocean City Beach Patrol official says they've already begun taking down lifeguard chairs and stands to make sure they don't become flying debris.

The patrol is warning beachgoers to stay alert and to swim only when a lifeguard is present.

Tropical storm Irma is expected to hit most of the southeast. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph.