Beachgoers, Campers, Officials Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.
The first signs of potential tropical storm Irma have already arrived on the peninsula.
On Monday, the day started off nice and sunny but quickly turned gusty and gray.More
While people in Texas are barreling through Hurricane Harvey, people on Delmarva are bracing for another storm.
The first signs of potential tropical storm Irma have already arrived on the peninsula.
On Monday, the day started off nice and sunny but quickly turned gusty and gray.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville man after he led troopers on a car chase Saturday night in Greenwood.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville man after he led troopers on a car chase Saturday night in Greenwood.More