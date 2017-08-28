Delaware Revisits Off-Shore Wind with Working Group

DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney has signed an executive order forming a working group to revisit the idea of developing offshore wind.



Carney on Monday said the panel will study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to move forward with an offshore wind project, years after a previous effort involving Delaware fizzled and, more recently, Rhode Island gained the country's first commercial offshore wind farm.

"The goal then was to have the first-mover advantage. Obviously we've lost that. But that doesn't mean we can't have a viable industry here in our state," he said.

Carney said he believes the construction and implementation of offshore wind could bring a number of jobs and economic development to the state.



Several other states, including neighboring Maryland, are pursuing offshore wind farms, though local officials in places like Ocean City, Md. have drawn some push-back from local officials worrying about the potential for obstructions to the skyline.

Rehoboth Beach Mayor-Elect Paul Kuhns said he personally supports renewable energy and, so long as a wind farm's turbines would be located far enough offshore, believes there could be a new tourism opportunity.

"I think they're talking 12 to 15 miles offshore and that's a pretty far distance," he said. "Actually, it might be something interesting to see from here just like the ships going by," he said.