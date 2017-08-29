Police: 33-Year-Old Florida Man Found Dead in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: 33-Year-Old Florida Man Found Dead in Delaware

Posted: 08/29/2017

TOWNSEND, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Police say the body of a 33-year-old Florida man was found in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said troopers responding to a call late Sunday afternoon found the man lying partially in a wooded area off of Wiggins Mill Road west of Townsend.

Police said paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man's body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Sciences, which will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. 

The DSP Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-698-8427. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

