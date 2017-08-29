Bike Thefts on the Rise in Easton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bike Thefts on the Rise in Easton

EASTON, Md.- Police in Easton are reporting an increase in thefts of bicycles over the past several weeks.

The Easton Police Department said Tuesday that many of these bikes were left outside overnight and unsecured.

In an effort to prevent more thefts, the department wants to remind bicycle owners to do the following:

  • Secure your bicycle when not in use. This may include storing the bicycle in your house, a locked shed, or using a bicycle lock cable/chain to secure the bike to fixed object.
  • When using a bike lock cable/chain, make sure to route the cable/chain through the frame and both wheels.
  • If you must store the bike outside a structure overnight, place it in an area hidden from plain sight, and secure it with a lock. Remove any accessories (child seats, baskets, etc) from the bike and take them with you.
  • Register your bicycle with the Town Office (14 S. Harrison Street). This will provide a detailed record of the bike to police if the bike is stolen.
  • Find the serial number of your bicycle, and make a note of it in your records at home. Keep a picture of the bike with your records, too. The serial number of a bike is usually stamped on the underside of the bottom bracket shell--this is the part of the bike frame where the pedals connect.

Anyone with information regarding the recent bicycle thefts in the Easton area is urged to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.

