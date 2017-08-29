Blood Bank of Delmarva Seeks Donations to Help Texas - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Blood Bank of Delmarva Seeks Donations to Help Texas

NEWARK, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The Blood Bank of Delmarva is urging residents to donate to help Texans in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva says blood banks in Texas and across the Gulf have sent an urgent request for more than 2,000 units of blood.

The Delmarva bank says it's looking for O positive, O negative, A negative and B negative donors this week. It is also urging residents to donate platelets.

Call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit https://donate.bbd.org/ to book an appointment. 

