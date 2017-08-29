Attorney General: Woman Stole More Than $2K From Patients - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Attorney General: Woman Stole More Than $2K From Patients

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- Authorities say a Maryland woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing money from residents of a facility that provides services for developmentally disabled adults.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says 42-year-old Anita Nelson of Great Mills was sentenced to two years' behind bars, with all the time suspended. She was also sentenced to 80 hours community services and is prohibited from working as or with any provider in a federally funded health care program for five years.

Nelson oversaw operations of several residential homes for Bay-CSS, which provides services for developmentally disabled adults. Frosh's office says an investigation determined that Nelson stole more than $2,600 in personal funds from clients.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delmarva Responds To Texas Blood Banks Plea For Help

    Delmarva Responds To Texas Blood Banks Plea For Help

    08/29/2017 20:59:00 -04:002017-08-30 00:59:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:59:21 GMT
    Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO)Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO)
    Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is asking local residents to help it meet an URGENT request for over 2000 units of blood from fellow blood banks in Texas and across the Gulf coast to deal with tragedy from Tropical Storm Harvey, previously Hurricane Harvey.More
    Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is asking local residents to help it meet an URGENT request for over 2000 units of blood from fellow blood banks in Texas and across the Gulf coast to deal with tragedy from Tropical Storm Harvey, previously Hurricane Harvey.More

  • Delaware Guard Supporting Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

    Delaware Guard Supporting Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

    08/29/2017 18:51:00 -04:002017-08-29 22:51:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:51:42 GMT
    Rescue boats fill a flooded street at flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Photo: AP)Rescue boats fill a flooded street at flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Photo: AP)
    DELAWARE--In support of Texas relief efforts, the Delaware National Guard is assisting with evacuation efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.At approximately 4pm today, The Delaware National Guard launched a C-130 aircraft to Texas. StMore
    DELAWARE--In support of Texas relief efforts, the Delaware National Guard is assisting with evacuation efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.At approximately 4pm today, The Delaware National Guard launched a C-130 aircraft to Texas. StMore

  • State Police Investigate Robbery at Leather Central

    State Police Investigate Robbery at Leather Central

    08/29/2017 18:45:00 -04:002017-08-29 22:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:45:54 GMT
    Photo Credit: DSPDPhoto Credit: DSPD
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.– The Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night robbery at Leather Central.More
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.– The Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night robbery at Leather Central.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices