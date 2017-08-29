Wilmington Diocese Eyes Special Collection for Storm victims - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wilmington Diocese Eyes Special Collection for Storm victims

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington is asking parishes in Delaware and on Maryland's Eastern Shore to take up a special collection this weekend to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Bishop Francis Malooly said Monday that if parishes are not able to take up the collection this weekend, he is hoping the collection can take place the following weekend.

“The people of the Diocese are exceedingly generous,” Malooly said. “The Catholic community of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore donated funds totaling more than $1 million to help those in need in the wake of 2004s Asian tsunami and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. We expect the same level of outpouring for our brothers and sisters who are now suffering in Texas.”

Diocesan officials say all donations will go to assist Catholic Charities USA and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in their efforts to help survivors of the storm.

The diocese includes 56 parishes, 18 missions and 36 schools serving the state of Delaware and the nine counties of the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

