Laurel Man Sentenced in Sharptown Burglary

SALISBURY, Md.- A Laurel, Del. man has been sentenced to prison for first-degree burglary, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

Robert Harvey Gribble, 27, was arrested for breaking and entering a home in Sharptown, Md., back in October 2016. He took jewelry from the home and pawned the items in Laurel, the state's attorney's office said.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Gribble was slapped with a 15 year sentence, to serve all but eight years, followed by three years of probation, according to the state's attorney's office.