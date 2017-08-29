Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine in Dorchester County

Hooper was arrested for the possession and distribution of cocaine.

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Hurlock man has been arrested in connection to his involvement in the illegal selling and possession of cocaine in Dorchester County, the sheriff's office said.

Eldridge Linkford Hooper, 46, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine.

According to the sheriff's office, the charges came after an investigation earlier this year, when Hooper sold cocaine to an undercover officer.

Hooper was held on a $500,000 bond.